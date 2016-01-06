'Stop staring,' says Caitlyn Jenner, announcing genital surgery
NEW YORK Caitlyn Jenner says she has undergone genital surgery, two years after the Olympic-winning decathlete announced she had transitioned to a woman.
The Writers Guild of America on Wednesday unveiled its nominees for this year's best original and adapted screenplays awards.
The screenwriters for Cold War drama "Bridge of Spies", Catholic Church abuse probe drama "Spotlight", action thriller "Sicario", N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton" and comedy "Trainwreck" will compete for the best original screenplay prize.
For adapted screenplays, the writers of Wall Street comedy "The Big Short", space adventure "The Martian", lesbian drama "Carol", Apple CEO biopic "Steve Jobs" and Hollywood blacklist movie "Trumbo" were nominated.
The Writers Guild of America will present the awards on Feb. 13.
NEW YORK Sweden's girl with the dragon tattoo is heading back to bookstores in a fifth thriller about the troubled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander created by the late novelist Stieg Larsson, publishers said on Tuesday.