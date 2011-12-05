LONDON Actor/director Paddy Considine's debut feature "Tyrannosaur", about a widower trying to conquer crippling anger, picked up three honors at the British Independent Film Awards including best picture.

Considine also won the Douglas Hickox Award for best first-time director and Olivia Colman scooped the actress prize for her portrayal of Hannah.

Other notable winners at the awards, which took place in London late on Sunday, were Lynne Ramsay as best director for "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and Michael Fassbender for his acclaimed performance as a sex-obsessed New York businessman in "Shame".

Stage and screen veteran Vanessa Redgrave won the best supporting actress category for "Coriolanus", Ralph Fiennes' directorial debut, and Michael Smiley was named best supporting actor for "Kill List".

The best screenplay honor went to Richard Ayoade for "Submarine", spy novel adaptation "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" won the technical achievement category and "Senna", about the late Brazilian Formula One champion Ayrton Senna, was named best documentary.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)