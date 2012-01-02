LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Terrence Malick's "The Tree of Life," which has already been named the year's best film in a number of critics' polls, picked up another victory on Monday when it was named number one by the Online Film Critics Society.

The OFCA, which consists of about 200 critics whose work appears primarily on the Internet, honored the Malick film in five categories, adding Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Editing and Best Cinematography to its Best Picture award.

In the lead acting categories, awards went to Michael Fassbender for "Shame" and Tilda Swinton for "We Need to Talk About Kevin." Christopher Plummer won the Supporting Actor Award for "Beginners," a rare critics-award loss for Albert Brooks ("Drive") in the category.

The awards are as follows: Best Picture: "The Tree of Life" Best Director: Terrence Malick, "The Tree of Life" Best Lead Actor: Michael Fassbender, "Shame" Best Lead Actress: Tilda Swinton, "We Need to Talk About Kevin" Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners" Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Tree of Life" Best Original Screenplay: "Midnight in Paris" Best Adapted Screenplay: "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" Best Editing: "The Tree of Life" Best Cinematography: "The Tree of Life" Best Animated Feature: "Rango" Best Film Not in the English Language: "A Separation" Best Documentary: "Cave of Forgotten Dreams"

Special Awards: To Jessica Chastain, the breakout performer of the year? To Martin Scorsese in honor of his work and dedication to the pursuit of film preservation.