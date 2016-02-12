The international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. Pictured are (L-R): British author Nick James, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, German actor Lars Eidinger, Jury President actress Meryl Streep, British actor Clive Owen, Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska and Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher. The festival runs from February 11 until February 21 in the German capital. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of the international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, Jury President and actress Meryl Streep and British actor Clive Owen (R) pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The festival runs from February 11 until February 21 in the German capital. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Members of the international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, German actor Lars Eidinger, Jury President and actress Meryl Streep and British actor Clive Owen pose for photos prior to a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The festival runs from February 11 until February 21 in the German capital. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Festival director Dieter Kosslick introduces actress Meryl Streep, Jury President for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, during a photocall in Berlin February 11, 2016. Pictured are (L-R): British author Nick James, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, German actor Lars Eidinger, , British actor Clive Owen, Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska and Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher. The festival runs from February 11 until February 21 in the German capital. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress Meryl Streep, President of the international jury for the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, attends a news conference in Berlin February 11, 2016. The festival runs from February 11 until February 21 in the German capital. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN/NEW YORK Meryl Streep, the most admired actress of her generation, fueled Hollywood's diversity controversy on Thursday when she said that all of humanity originated in Africa.

The three-time Oscar winner, who is in Berlin heading up her first international film jury, made the comment at a news conference when she was asked if she was familiar with world cinema, particularly films from Africa and the Middle East.

She said she had recently seen the Jordanian film "Theeb," about a Bedouin boy on a hazardous mission in the desert, and also "Timbuktu," about Islamist militants taking over the fabled Malian city.

"The thing that I notice is that there is a core of humanity that travels right through every culture," she said. "And after all, we're all from Africa originally, you know. We're all Berliners; we're all Africans, really."

The comments from Streep, who has been Oscar-nominated a record 19 times, made headlines around the world and swiftly became one of the top trends on Twitter.

They followed an uproar over the all-white Oscar acting nominee selection for a second straight year, which forced the movie industry to confront how blacks, Asians and Latinos are represented in front of and behind the camera in Hollywood.

Some commentators on Thursday expressed disappointment.

"You’d think Meryl Streep would be smarter than to say “We’re all Africans, really” in any context, but alas," said @Jamil Smith.

Others said Streep's remarks were misinterpreted.

"Watch the whole interview before jumping on Meryl Streep," tweeted @evansArmour. "Her quote was taken out of context."

Black Magic Woman's tweet included a poster of Streep's 1985 "Out of Africa" film, where she plays a white land owner. "Now we know Meryl Streep was serious when she made this movie," the tweet said.

Streep's U.S. representative did not return calls for comment or clarification.

In Berlin, Streep said her seven-member, mainly female jury included a film critic and a photographer and that the panel would have diverse viewpoints.

"We will be looking at different things in these films," she said, "but we're human beings, and film is an emotional experience so ... we're going to make these decisions based on what our heads want to say.

"But we're first attacked by the heart, so that's an interesting process. I'm so looking forward to it."

(Additional reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York, Editing by Katharine Houreld and Lisa Von Ahn)