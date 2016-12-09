Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
BERLIN Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, best known for films such as "Basic Instinct" and "RoboCop", will head the jury of the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
The 67th edition of the Berlinale will be held in the German capital from Feb. 9 to Feb. 19.
"With Paul Verhoeven as jury president, we have a filmmaker who has worked in a variety of genres in Europe and Hollywood," Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick said on Friday.
"His creative, multifaceted boldness and his willingness to experiment are reflected in the spectrum of his works."
Verhoeven, also a screenwriter, has worked on action and sci-fi films such as "Robocop", "Total Recall" and "Starship Troopers". He directed "Basic Instinct" starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas as well as 2006's "Black Book" about a World War II Dutch resistance fighter.
His latest film "Elle" stars French actress Isabelle Huppert as a businesswoman trying to find the unknown assailant who attacked her at home.
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.