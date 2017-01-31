FILE PHOTO - Director Pedro Almodovar arrives at a news conference for the film 'Julieta' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.

The Oscar winning writer and director, whose works include "Julieta", "Bad Education" and "All About My Mother", has had five of his movies shown in competition at the festival.

Almodovar, 67, said he was "grateful, honored and a bit overwhelmed". Further jury members for the 70th edition of the festival, which will run from May 17 to May 28, will be announced in April.

"The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film," festival organizers said in a statement.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexander Smith)