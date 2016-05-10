Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Producer John Cohen and actor Josh Gad talk to Reuters as Sony Pictures gets ready to showcase its computer-animated movie 'Angry Birds', based on the eponym video game, ahead of the 69th Cannes film festival, which will open on the Croisette on Wednesday.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.