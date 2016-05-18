CANNES, France The Brazilian director Kleber Mendoca Filho, whose film "Aquarius" was critically acclaimed at the Cannes festival, expressed concern on Wednesday that his country was increasingly divided after the suspension of the president last week.

Interim President Michel Temer was sworn into office after Dilma Rousseff was suspended on Thursday by the Senate while she is tried on charges of breaking budget rules.

"(The situation) is bringing out the worst on both sides and particularly on the right side with notions of fascism," said Mendonca Filho.

One of Temer's first measures was to eliminate the ministry of culture.

On Tuesday, Mendoca Filho and his team staged a protest on the red carpet ahead of the film's premiere. "It was very important to take this international platform here to expose what's happening in Brazil," said actress Sonia Braga.

"People in Congress say women should not work because they get pregnant and things like that, shocking ideas like that. And the ministry of culture being extinguished last week," said Mendonca Filho.

"Wrong month to extinguish the ministry of culture because a film made by public funds is representing Brazil in competition at the Cannes Film Festival."

"Aquarius", the story of a 65-year-old woman engaged in a battle with a company that wants to buy her apartment in Recife after it bought off the rest of the building, received critical acclaim after its premiere on Tuesday and is one of 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

