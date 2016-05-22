Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
CANNES, France Feature film award winners at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday:
Palme d'Or (Best Film): "I, Daniel Blake", directed by Ken Loach (Britain)
Grand Prix: "Juste la Fin du Monde" (It's Just the End of the World), directed by Xavier Dolan (Canada)
Jury Prize: "American Honey", directed by Andrea Arnold (Britain)
Best Director: Cristian Mungiu (Romania) for "Bacalaureat" (Graduation) and Olivier Assayas (France) for "Personal Shopper"
Best Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi (Iran) for "Forushande" (The Salesman)
Best Actress: Jaclyn Jose (Philippines) in Brillante Mendoza's "Ma' Rosa"
Best Actor: Shahab Hosseini (Iran) in Asghar Farhadi's "Forushande" (The Salesman)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.