Director Emmanuelle Bercot (L) and cast member Catherine Deneuve pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'La tete haute' out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) French Culture Minister Fleur Pellerin, cast members Sara Forestier, Rod Paradot, director Emmanuelle Bercot, cast members Catherine Deneuve and Benoit Magimel, politician Frederique Bredin, and Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'La tete haute' out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Catherine Deneuve poses during a photocall for the film 'La tete haute' out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film 'La tete haute' out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CANNES, France A raw tale of France's juvenile justice system starring Catherine Deneuve kicked off the 68th Cannes International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Emmanuelle Bercot's "La Tete Haute" ("Standing Tall") was shown to a packed Theatre Lumiere after last year's winner of the Best Actress prize at Cannes, Hollywood star Julianne Moore, declared the festival open.

Also on the red carpet were jury members Sienna Miller and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as "La Tete Haute" actors Deneuve, Benoit Magimel, Sara Forestier and Rod Paradot.

This year's festival will pay tribute to the late Ingrid Bergman, who would have turned 100 this year, and the feature film jury is chaired by American writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Moore received her award, for her performance in "Maps to the Stars", from French actor Lambert Wilson, having been unable to attend the award ceremony last year.

(This version of the story was filed to correct the name of the cinema to "Theatre Lumiere" in the second paragraph)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)