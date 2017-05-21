70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the restored copy of the film 'Unforgiven' (Impitoyable) - Cannes, France. 20/05/2017. Director Clint Eastwood arrives. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the restored copy of the film 'Unforgiven' (Impitoyable) - Cannes, France. 20/05/2017. Cannes Film Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux (R) welcomes director Clint Eastwood as he arrives. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.

"When I read the ("Unforgiven") script 25 years ago, I always thought that this would be a good last Western for me to do," said the 86-year-old actor-director.

"And it was the last Western, because I have never read one that worked as well as this one since that.

"But who knows, maybe something will come up in the future," said Eastwood, who made his name in the TV series "Rawhide" and the so-called spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, now considered classics.

"Unforgiven" won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood who also starred.

