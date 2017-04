Cannes Film festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux (L) and jury member actress Rossy de Palma stand on the terrace at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Sara Forestier poses during a photocall for the film 'La tete haute' out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace for the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Director Emmanuelle Bercot reacts as she poses during a photocall for the film 'La tete haute' out of competition before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury member actress Sophie Marceau smokes a cigarette as she stands on the terrace at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury member actress Rossy de Palma arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury member actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jury member actress Sophie Marceau attends a news conference before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury members actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and singer-songwriter and composer Rokia Traore attend a news conference before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro attends a news conference before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member film director and actor Xavier Dolan reacts as he attends a news conference before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member actress Rossy de Palma attends a news conference before the opening of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

CANNES, France Mexican director Guillermo del Toro said as he arrived in Cannes to serve on the main film festival jury on Tuesday that having gotten his start there with a debut film in 1993, he now wanted to give new generations of filmmakers a chance.

Del Toro, director of the dark fantasy "Pan's Labyrinth", had his first film "Chronos" screened in Cannes. He will sit on a jury headed by the filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen for the festival, which opens on the French Riviera on Wednesday.

"It feels like a responsibility that I take very seriously, because Cannes started my life filmically when 'Chronos' won the Critics Week," del Toro told reporters.

Canadian wunderkind Xavier Dolan, whose film "Mommy" scooped the Jury Prize at last year's festival, said that he was honored to be chosen as a judge at the tender age of 26 -- and it would help for his next project.

"It feels great. It's the other side of the mirror which is extremely exciting," Dolan said.

"And I didn't think it would come as early on in my life, so it's very inspiring, we'll see. I can't think of a better preparation for the movie I'm about to embark on, to see like 25 films."

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the 2014 film "Nightcrawler", brings a touch of Hollywood to his place on the jury, alongside British actress Sienna Miller, French actress Sophie Marceau and Malian actress Rokia Traore.

Spanish cinema star Rossy de Palma expressed the great honor and excitement she felt at being on this year's panel.

"I'm very honored, really very honored. Such a pleasure, I'm so happy, it's like a dream," she said.

The festival will open for the first time with a woman director's film, "La Tete Haute" by Emmanuelle Bercot and starring French actress Catherine Deneuve. Hollywood is pitching in by holding the world premiere for "Mad Max: Fury Road" on Thursday.

(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)