Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Australian director George Miller led the arrival of this year’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, an elite team of nine film industry figures that includes American actress Kristen Dunst, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes.
The festival will get underway on Wednesday with the premiere of Woody Allen’s latest film “Café Society.”
The jury, which also includes actor Donald Sutherland, French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, Italian actor-director Valeria Golino, Iranian producer Katayoon Shahabi and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, will select the winner of the coveted Palme D’Or award on May 22 at the festival’s conclusion.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.