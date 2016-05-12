Director Alain Guiraudie gestures as he attends a news conference for the film 'Rester vertical' (Staying Vertical) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Sebastien Novac (R) poses during a photocall for the film 'Rester vertical' (Staying Vertical) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Laure Calamy poses during a photocall for the film 'Rester vertical' (Staying Vertical) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Alain Guiraudie (L) and cast member Damien Bonnard attend a news conference for the film 'Rester vertical' (Staying Vertical) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Raphael Thiery, Director Alain Guiraudie, cast members India Hair and Damien Bonnard (L-R) pose during a photocall for the film 'Rester vertical' (Staying Vertical) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CANNES, France A tale of social decline peppered with raw sex scenes, Alain Guiraudie's 'Rester Vertical' (Staying Vertical) has all the ingredients to become a strong prize contender at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Not unlike the Palme d'Or-winning 'Blue Is the Warmest Color', which featured lingering close-up sex scenes between two young women, it is likely to shock, or perhaps outrage.

It features lots of coupling, a kind of euthanasia-by-sex between the main character, the 30-something Leo and an old man, and a closeup of a live birth.

“Sex is more important than sexuality. It’s a world of pleasure but sex can also be a world of suffering," Guiraudie said on Thursday, hours before his fifth feature film was to be screened.

He won the Best Director award at Cannes' Un Certain Regard sub-section in 2013 with the gay thriller 'L'Inconnu du Lac' (Stranger by the Lake). It was the same year Abdellatif Kechiche won the main competition with 'Blue Is The Warmest Color'.

"I wanted to look into women, the 'Dark Continent' as Freud says," Guiraudie told a news conference. "Of course women are the matrix which create life.

Leo, a dilettante screenwriter looking for wolves in the Lozere region of France, starts a relationship with Marie, a young shepherdess. They have a baby together, then split, the young boy being left with his father.

Guiraudie navigates between the brutality of real life and the smoothness of dreams as Leo succumbs to degradation.

"I wanted the film to be between reality and legend,” he explained. "I didn’t make this film in a very set way. I didn’t want to make a narrative film. I like to play with what is plausible and implausible."

Sex is a major component of the film.

"Sometimes sex is scary. It’s the origin of the world and maybe the end of the world too," said Guiraudie, who seeks to give a light touch to the story with well-placed gags.

Leo eventually ends up living in the sheepfold of Marie's father, in a region where several French hippies moved in the late 1960s.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)