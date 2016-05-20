Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos (L) and Charlize Theron pose during a photocall for the film 'The last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos, Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron (L to R) pose during a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Sean Penn poses during a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Charlize Theron attends a news conference for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Sean Penn arrives at a photocall for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film 'The Last Face' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France Sean Penn stood by his latest opus after "The Last Face", which will premiere for the public at the Cannes Film Festival later on Friday, was ripped apart after the media screening.

"I just finished the film, so it’s not a discussion that I think I can be of any value to, I stand behind the film as it is and certainly everyone is going to be well entitled to their response,” Penn told a news conference on Friday.

Set against the backdrop of the Liberian war, "The Last Face" revolves around a love story between two aid workers. But it failed to convince the viewers who started to boo in the opening minutes.

The Daily Telegraph wrote that "Penn has never made a film this bad before" while The Hollywood Reporter labeled the effort as "stunningly self-important but numbingly empty cocktail of romance and insulting refugee porn".

(Writing by Julien Pretot)