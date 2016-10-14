Cast member Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Juste la fin du monde' (It s Only the End of the World) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Marion Cotillard (R) poses with Lea Seydoux as they arrive for the gala screening of the film 'Its only the end of the world' , during the 60th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Marion Cotillard poses as she arrives for the gala screening of the film 'Its only the end of the world' , during the 60th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

French actress Marion Cotillard said society is becoming more isolated, as she discussed her latest film "It's Only the End of the World" on Friday at the London Film Festival.

The film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan and based on the French play "Juste la fin du monde," features love and communication as major themes as it follows a terminally ill writer who returns home to tell his family he is dying.

"The solitude in our society is a real problem and the fact that we don't know how to communicate our feelings is obviously something that is very interesting," Cotillard told Reuters on the red carpet.

"We're like people who just run into each other without noticing, so obviously it causes a lack of communication and even within a family," she added.

The film, which also stars Lea Seydoux, Vincent Cassel and Gaspard Ulliel, won the Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Film Festival and is Canada's official entry for the Oscars.

It debuted in France and Quebec last month but is yet to garner theatrical distribution in the United States.

(Reporting by Reuters TV in London; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool)