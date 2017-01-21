Protesters take part in a small rally at Union Square marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager shot dead by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri a year ago, in New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Michael Brown Sr., (C) at the spot where his son was killed, hugs his wife Cal Brown during 4- 1/2 minutes of silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

A protester marches through the streets as he demonstrates against what they say is police brutality after the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer, in St. Louis, Missouri, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

PARK CITY, Utah The filmmakers of "Whose Streets?," chronicling the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri after the 2014 police killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, said the documentary attempts to show the humanity behind a community in crisis.

"Whose Streets?" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week and follows the Ferguson community as they protested Brown's death, which led to weeks of tense unrest that drew worldwide interest.

The film, co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and Missouri resident Damon Davis, combines social media and amateur footage with original footage depicting the actions of key people in the community.

"When mainstream media isn't committed to solving these problems but is more committed to ratings, when politicians are so partisan that they're confusing us, it becomes up to artists to show people the way," Folayan said.

At this year's festival, four films in the documentary competition delve into the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement that rose out of killings of Brown and other black men by police in various U.S. cities in the past years.

