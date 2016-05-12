CANNES, France - Singer Justin Timberlake says working on upcoming animation "Trolls" became "like an embarrassment of riches" as he was able to combine his acting and music skills as well as go to work everyday at a location close to his family.

The film, set for release in November, sees Timberlake playing cynical troll Branch, an outsider in an overly happy world of trolls. Timberlake also served as executive producer on the film's soundtrack, mixing original compositions with mashups of classics songs.

"I have always wanted to work on a soundtrack after getting to explore acting in film and having done a ton of music over the years, at some point wanting to combine those was always something that I wanted to do," he told Reuters in Cannes, where the movie had its launch.

"This became like an embarrassment of riches because you're actually in the movie as well you're playing you know one of the supporting role to the lead in the movie and getting to do all the music. It's like - sign me up!"

Timberlake is also set to perform at Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm. "It feels like everybody watches it so it's kind of exciting and now I am really nervous,” he said.