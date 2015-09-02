Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The stars of "Everest", a mountain climbing thriller based on the 1996 disaster on the world's highest mountain, walked the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Venice film festival on Wednesday.
The screening of the movie, directed by Iceland's Baltasar Kormakur, kicked off the 72nd edition of the world's oldest festival. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Emily Watson and Josh Brolin
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".