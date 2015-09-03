Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Hollywood actors Stanley Tucci and Mark Ruffalo took to the red carpet for the premiere of “Spotlight” at the Venice film festival on Thursday.
The film, which also stars Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, looks at the Boston Globe's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of pedophile Roman Catholic priests.
“Spotlight” mostly focuses on how the Globe's reporters tracked down and confronted some of the offending priests.
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".