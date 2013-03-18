NEW YORK The credit rating agency Fitch has agreed to settle a lawsuit by investors accusing it of fraudulently assigning its highest rating to a risky debt vehicle despite concern that the underlying home loans could have high default rates.

According to a filing made public Friday in the District Court in Manhattan, the settlement covers claims brought by King County, Washington and the Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp against Fitch, a unit of France's Fimalac SA (LBCP.PA). Terms were not disclosed.

Fitch had been seeking to have District Judge Shira Scheinlin reconsider a January decision allowing claims of fraud against it and larger rivals Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's to proceed.

"We are pleased with this settlement, and while we believe our recent motion to reconsider was extremely compelling we are content to put this matter behind us," Daniel Noonan, a Fitch spokesman, said on Monday.

Daniel Drosman, a lawyer for the two plaintiffs at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, confirmed the settlement but declined to disclose its terms.

"We're satisfied with the resolution," he said.

The 2009 lawsuit arose out of the October 2007 collapse of Rhinebridge Plc, a structured investment vehicle managed by the Germany's IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG IBKG.F and structured by Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

The investors accused the defendants of misrepresenting the risks of Rhinebridge, which had triple-A credit ratings despite its holding in subprime mortgage-backed assets.

Plaintiffs in the case are seeking $70 million of compensatory damages, Moody's has said in a regulatory filing.

IKB had entered a confidential settlement with the investors in June 2012. The remaining defendants include Morgan Stanley, S&P parent McGraw Hill Cos MHP.N and Moody's Corp (MCO.N).

A separate case also naming Moody's, S&P and Morgan Stanley is scheduled for a May 6 trial before the same judge over their roles with a different structured investment vehicle, known as Cheyne. Investors are seeking $638 million in damages in that case.

The cases are King County, Washington v. IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG et al, District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-8387, and Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG et al in the same court, No. 09-8822.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)