Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 global banks on Thursday after a months-long review. Below is a summary of old and new long-term ratings for the bank holding companies and operating companies (including two downgraded earlier this year).

Bank Name New Rating Old Rating

Bank of America Baa2 Baa1

Barclays A3 A1

BNP Paribas A2 Aa3

Citigroup Baa2 A3

Credit Agricole S.A. A2 Aa3

Credit Suisse A1*** Aa1

Deutsche Bank A2 Aa3

Goldman Sachs A3 A1

HSBC Holdings Aa3 Aa2

JP Morgan Chase A2 Aa3

Macquarie A3* A2

Morgan Stanley Baa1 A2

Nomura Holdings Baa3** Baa2

Royal Bank of Canada Aa3 Aa1

Royal Bank of Scotland Baa1 A3

Societe Generale A2 A1

UBS A2 Aa3

* Moody's downgraded Macquarie Group Ltd. to A3 on March 16 from a previous rating of A2

** Moody's downgraded Nomura Holdings, Inc. to Baa3 on March 15 from a previous rating of Baa2

*** Moody's downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (the holding company) provisional senior debt to (P)A2 from (P)Aa2, outlook stable.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Daniel Bases; Editing by Gary Hill and Carol Bishopric)