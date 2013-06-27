WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve will discuss final rules to boost capital requirements for U.S. banks during an open meeting next Tuesday, the agency announced on Thursday.

Regulators proposed rules last June to implement a global capital agreement known as Basel III. That accord is a key part of efforts by regulators to make sure the banking system is more resilient after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp have been working to finalize the rules. The financial industry has closely monitored their progress.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)