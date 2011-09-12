WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve has asked Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) to provide more information about its proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING Direct in advance of a hearing next week.

The Fed, in an August 29 letter, asked the bank to detail areas where the two banks' businesses overlap and what their market share is in these areas.

Among the areas where the Fed is seeking more information are securities lending, commercial paper, credit card lending and mortgage servicing.

The Fed said last month it would extend the comment period on the deal and would hold three public hearings. The first is scheduled for September 20 in Washington.

Some consumer and low-income housing groups are pushing the Fed to scrutinize the deal under a provision in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that requires regulators to determine if an acquisition would create a bank so large that its failure would threaten the stability of financial markets.

They are viewing the Fed's request for additional information as evidence this concern is being taken seriously, said a spokesman for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Capital One has pushed back against this argument, noting the new bank would be far smaller than Bank of America (BAC.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N).

If the purchase goes through the new entity would be the seventh-largest U.S. bank, with more than $300 billion in assets, according to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.

The request for information was first reported on Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.

A spokeswoman for Capital One said on Sunday that the bank has responded to the Fed and the information provided "confirms that we are not engaged in the kind or level of activities that raise the systemic risk issues that the Dodd-Frank Act sought to address."

Capital One agreed in June to buy ING Direct from the Dutch banking and insurance group for $9 billion in stock and cash. ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its retail banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government bailout.

(Reporting by Dave Clarke, editing by Matthew Lewis)