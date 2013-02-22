Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
The Federal Reserve is giving the public and financial firms an additional month to comment on a proposal that would subject foreign banks to tough new capital and liquidity requirements.
Comments are now due on April 30, the Fed said in a statement on Friday.
The rules, which were proposed in December, would force foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies. The biggest banks will also need to hold liquidity buffers.
The Fed said it was extending the comment period "due to the range and complexity of the issues addressed in the rulemaking."
(Reporting by Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
WASHINGTON New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.