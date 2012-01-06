BALTIMORE The policy steps that have been taken by the Federal Reserve to help the sputtering economy are completely appropriate, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"In my judgment, our deployment of unconventional policy tools has been completely appropriate to help promote the Federal Reserve's statutory mandate of maximum employment and price stability," Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said in a speech to the Maryland Bankers Association.

Raskin said that the large number of people out of work "have called for forceful policy measures."

The Fed has held the overnight federal funds rate close to zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds in a further effort to stimulate growth.

Raskin said that uncertainty about the impact of monetary policy is always an issue and that is particularly the case today given the economic and policy environment.

"Uncertainty about the effects of policy is particularly relevant under current circumstances where the scope for conventional monetary policy is constrained by the zero lower bound on the federal funds rate, leaving unconventional tools as the only means of providing further monetary accommodation," she said.

Raskin said that among the issues that could be constraining the impact of the Fed's efforts to jump-start the economy is the continued lack of lending to small businesses.

"Many small businesses appear to be facing unusual obstacles in obtaining credit," she said. "If times were more typical, we would expect a smooth transmission in which lower interest rates would fuel credit expansion that would be used to finance expanding payrolls, capital investment, inventories, and other short-term operating expenses."

(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Andrea Ricci)