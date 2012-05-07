WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Treasury on Monday
said it is trimming its ownership stake in American
International Group Inc to 61 percent from 70 percent by
selling more shares of the insurer's common stock.
The U.S. government said it expects to receive another $750
million by offering additional shares, known as exercising an
over-allotment option.
On Sunday Treasury had said it expected to reduce its stake
in AIG to 63 percent. But demand was high for the insurer's
shares and Treasury said it now plans to sell 188.5 million
shares for approximately $5.8 billion.
The government acquired its AIG shares as part of a $182
billion bailout of the insurer in 2008, the largest-ever rescue
of a single corporation, and has reduced the investment over
time.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)