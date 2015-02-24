WASHINGTON Net income at U.S. banks overseen by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp dropped by 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the regulator said on Tuesday, weighed down by legal costs and lower mortgage revenues at the largest banks.

A majority of banks reported improved quarterly earnings, the FDIC said, but the four largest banks reported year-on-year declines. Net income was $36.9 billion for the industry in the fourth quarter of 2014, the FDIC said.

"The decline in earnings was mainly attributable to a $4.4 billion increase in litigation expenses at a few large banks," the FDIC said in a press release.

Revenues in the mortgage business dropped by 30.8 percent, while net interest income rose by 1 percent. Overall, net operating revenue inched up by 0.6 percent.

In the full year of 2014, banking net income was 1.1 percent less than in 2013, the first decline in five years.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said the overall picture was that of an industry that recovered toward the end of the year, despite the litigation expenses at large banks.

"Community banks performed especially well during the quarter. Their earnings were up 28 percent from the previous year," he was quoted as saying in a release.

The number of banks on the FDIC's "problem list" fell to 291 during the fourth quarter, the lowest since the end of 2008.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Emily Stephenson)