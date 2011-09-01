Daniel Radcliffe talks comedy, nerves in return to London stage
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
ATHENS Greece said Thursday it recovered a painting by Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2001 and arrested two Greeks who tried to sell it to undercover police for one 1 million euros ($1.4 million).
The culture ministry would not identify the artwork, dated 1618. A Rubens painting called "The Caledonian Boar Hunt" was stolen 10 years ago from the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, Belgium, one museum official told Reuters.
"It's a huge success that we have recovered this valuable painting," said a police official who requested anonymity. "Culture Ministry experts who have examined it confirm its authenticity."
Greek authorities would give no further details and said they would present the artwork at a later date. ($1 = 0.702 Euros)
(Reporting By Dina Kyriakidou and Renee Maltezou, editing by Paul Casciato)
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
LONDON One of the world's largest collections of "Alice in Wonderland" memorabilia, featuring over 3,000 items, was sold at an Oxford auction house on Wednesday for around 70,000 pounds ($88,000).
BERLIN Right-wing activists in the eastern German city of Dresden have protested against a work by a Syrian artist designed to show solidarity with the people of Aleppo, saying it belittles the memory of the city's own bombing in World War Two.