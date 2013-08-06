Network equipment maker Finisar Corp (FNSR.O) raised its first-quarter estimates, citing higher sales of its fiber optic products, sending its shares up 20 percent in after-hours trading.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of 30-31 cents per share on revenue of about $266 million for the quarter ended July 28.

It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of 22-26 cents per share on revenue of $245-$260 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 24 cents per share and revenue of $253.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which counts Brocade Communications Systems Inc (BRCD.O) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) among its customers, will report first-quarter results on September 5.

Finisar shares were up at $22.90 in extended trading after closing at $19.13 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)