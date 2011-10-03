HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso plan to discuss the euro's stability and economic policy on Thursday, the government said.

Katainen will also meet other members of the Commission along with Alexander Stubb, Finland's minister for European affairs and foreign trade, it said on Monday.

Katainen leads a pro-Europe government that last week pushed a bill through parliament extending the powers of the euro zone's bailout fund.

But it has also said it wants collateral against any new loans to Greece.

