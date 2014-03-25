China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
HELSINKI The Finnish government will raise taxes and cut spending to bring down the budget deficit, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.
The budget framework agreement, where the government sets spending and taxation plans for the next three years, led to the small Left Alliance exiting the government as it rejected the austerity measures. The government still commands a parliamentary majority.
The measures announced aim at bringing the government deficit down to 1 percent of gross domestic product by 2018, the government said. It was 2 percent of GDP last year.
"These were not easy decisions, but they were necessary," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told a news conference.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.