HELSINKI Most Finns think the sole Nordic euro member state should not back loans to Greece under a new bailout package, an opinion poll showed on Friday.

According to a survey published in Talouselama magazine, 49 percent of Finns said Finland should totally opt out the 109 billion euro ($155.3 billion) rescue to Athens drawn up by euro zone states in July.

Thirty-four percent said Finland should participate in the program, and 17 percent were undecided.

Talouselama said the numbers mean there are far more opponents than supporters of the idea.

Finland has complicated the bailout by demanding collateral in return for taking part of the package.

The critical mood among the citizens piles pressure on Finnish MPs ahead of a vote in parliament on the bailout decision. The poll said supporters of some parties in the coalition government were split on the question of a bailout.

The poll, carried out by Taloustutkimus agency, interviewed about 1,000 Finns in late August.

($1 = 0.702 Euros)

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)