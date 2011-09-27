HELSINKI Finland is unlikely to obtain any "effective" collateral against loans to debt-ridden Greece, the head of an influential parliamentary committee said on Tuesday, suggesting the country's policymakers will likely need to accept tough terms for such security.

Kimmo Sasi, a senior member of the leading National Coalition party and head of parliament's finance committee, also said he was "completely sure" parliament would back new powers for the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund in its vote on Wednesday.

He was less upbeat on the outlook for a deal for collateral on loans. Finland's government has said it will only provide new loans to Greece if it can obtain collateral in exchange , and the negotiations are ongoing.

"I myself am quite skeptical about getting effective collateral," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a parliament plenary session.

"If the collateral costs, it needs to be considered whether they are worth paying for," he said.

Sasi said he believed a solution will be found for Finland to join the bailout package. But he said it might be difficult to get the Nordic country to take on more liability in bailing out troubled countries, such as boosting the capital of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"We have seen so many stages until now that the willingness to take more liability is not very big anymore," he said.

"If we don't get reasonable collateral, it would probably create a negative effect which would reduce Finland's willingness to participate in new decisions in the future on more liability."

He also said he was "lukewarm" on a recent idea of leveraging the EFSF fund. EU officials have said they are studying ways to increase the firepower of the fund without increasing the guarantees member states make.

He said the experience of "2008 showed that developing new financial instruments... the consequences were catastrophic."

"I think simple instruments are the best," he said.

The Finnish government is largely pro-Europe, but faces pressure from voters increasingly fed up with bailing out other European nations while they face austerity at home.

Sasi said the members of the six parties in the governing coalition will likely vote unanimously to approve extending the powers of the EFSF in Wednesday's vote.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)