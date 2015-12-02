HELSINKI Talks between Finland's center-right government, trade unions and employer groups on how to cut unit costs and boost export competitiveness ended on Wednesday without agreement, raising the risk of strikes in the sputtering economy.

The failure to agree on cuts means the government will go forward with its plan to implement mandatory legislation to reduce holidays, holiday bonuses and sickness benefits despite opposition from the unions.

"I was expecting a common deal. This could mean a wave of strikes ahead," said Aki Kangasharju, economist at Nordea Bank.

"The government's plan is a good thing for the longer term, but the risk of strikes is definitely a shadow for Finland's growth outlook for next year. The unions will likely seek compensation for the cuts with higher pay demands."

About 30,000 protesters rallied in Helsinki in September in the county's biggest demonstration since 1991, and strikes halted railroads, harbors and paper mills after the government announced its initial plan for benefit cuts.

The government estimates Finland has fallen 15 percent behind Germany and Sweden in labor cost competitiveness, resulting in a loss of global export market share.

The Finnish economy has contracted for three years in a row and is underperforming all its euro zone peers except Greece.

