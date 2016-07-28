Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
HELSINKI Einojuhani Rautavaara, an acclaimed Finnish composer of symphonic, choral and chamber music, has died at the age of 87.
His international breakthrough came with his 7th Symphony, "Angel of Light", which led critics to compare him with his country's greatest composer Jean Sibelius.
Rautavaara wrote eight symphonies, vocal and choral works, chamber and instrumental music as well as popular operas.
Music publishing company Fennica Gehrman said Rautavaara died on Wednesday night in Helsinki from post-surgery complications.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Mark Heinrich)
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LOS ANGELES "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.