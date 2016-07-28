HELSINKI Einojuhani Rautavaara, an acclaimed Finnish composer of symphonic, choral and chamber music, has died at the age of 87.

His international breakthrough came with his 7th Symphony, "Angel of Light", which led critics to compare him with his country's greatest composer Jean Sibelius.

Rautavaara wrote eight symphonies, vocal and choral works, chamber and instrumental music as well as popular operas.

Music publishing company Fennica Gehrman said Rautavaara died on Wednesday night in Helsinki from post-surgery complications.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Mark Heinrich)