Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
MILAN An Italian political party has asked courts to keep tabs on the planned sale by defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI of its AnsaldoEnergia unit, in a move to stop the power engineering company falling into the hands of Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE).
Prospects of a sale to the German engineering giant have fuelled protests by Italian unions and politicians who fear job cuts and the loss of technological know-how.
The debate about foreign takeovers of Italian companies, which flared up last year after the sale of dairy group Parmalat (PLT.MI) and jeweler Bulgari (LVMH.PA), is heating up with a general election only five months away.
The leftist Italy of Values party led by former anti-graft magistrate Antonio Di Pietro said in a statement on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with two regional administrative courts asking magistrates to oversee the disposal of AnsaldoEnergia.
State-owned Finmeccanica needs to sell assets to win back investor confidence at a time when it is also under pressure from a corruption probe targeting its head Giuseppe Orsi.
With 70,000 employees, Finmeccanica is Italy's second industrial group after car maker Fiat FIA.MI.
Siemens and Italian state-backed fund FSI are in talks over possible bids for AnsaldoEnergia, which employs about 3,000 people.
Italy of Values said a sale to Siemens would be an "industrial crime" which would transfer AnsaldoEnergia's research and engineering operations to Germany and its manufacturing activities to low-cost countries.
Finmeccanica had no comment on the move.
A failure to fulfill a promised sale of 1 billion euros of non-core assets by December could cost Finmeccanica its investment grade credit rating.
Finmeccanica posted a 2.3 billion euros loss last year.
A possible management shake-up at Finmeccanica in the face of the ongoing corruption probe could also drag on the disposal process.
Finmeccanica shares were down 0.9 percent at 3.82 euros by 1246 GMT on Tuesday, underperforming a flat Milan market.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday the government would act responsibly over the management of Europe's third-biggest defense group. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Cowell)
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
TORONTO/NEW YORK Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust , which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.