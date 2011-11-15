MILAN Italian defense company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica, caught in the crosshairs of government spending cuts in its key markets, said it would overhaul its aeronautics, defense electronics and transport sectors after writedowns contributed to weak nine-month results.

The company, majority owned by Italy's Treasury, had dropped all earnings forecasts and slashed its revenue forecast in July. It further lowered the guidance on revenues on Tuesday and said it would post a 2011 loss of around 200 million euros before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA).

"These are uncertain times and they call for extraordinary measures," Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi said.

Finmeccanica said its full-year net result could be "considerably below" the 324 million euro net loss of the first nine months as it would assess the possible goodwill impact of defense budget cuts in its key Italian, British and U.S. markets.

One analyst asking not to be named said: "Terrible results below worse expectations... sell the share."

Finmeccanica shares closed down 20.3 percent at 3.574 euros, after testing a record low at 3.544 euros.

The stock has underperformed this year because of its exposure to Italy and defense markets, as well as the disclosure of "structural" problems in two units, including its key aeronautics division and the related costs.

Fitch Ratings expressed concern on Tuesday that measures planned to address inefficiencies may be inadequate and lead to further weak earnings and cash generation.

The agency, which in August, downgraded Finmeccanica to 'BBB' with a negative outlook, said it would talk to management in coming weeks to get an idea of how the group may perform in 2012 and beyond.

Two financial sources close to the situation said that as a result of restructuring costs and other charges the net loss for the full year would be between 1.3 billion and 1.9 billion euros.

When asked for a comment, a spokesperson for the company said Finmeccanica expected charges of 900 million euros above the EBITA line and of more than 1 billion euros below that line at the end of the year.

Orsi said he hoped Finmeccanica would return to profit next year and added final 2012 results would be crucial in deciding whether to return to pay a dividend.

Finmeccanica, which is planning to curtail its investments, has been hit by turmoil in Libya where it was banking on generating billions of euros in contracts and has also faced unwelcome scrutiny in connection with a slush funds probe by Rome prosecutors.

Asked why Finmeccanica chairman Francesco Guarguaglini had not chaired the results board meeting, Orsi said nothing had changed. "He decided not to chair the meeting," he said.

A report in Il Corriere della Sera daily on Tuesday said there was tension between Orsi and Guarguaglini.

The chairman has been placed under investigation by Rome prosecutors, legal source told Reuters in July. The company denies making any irregular payments or creating slush funds.

($1 = 0.734 euro)

(Editing by David Holmes and Elaine Hardcastle Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Paolo Biondi)