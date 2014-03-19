The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI on Wednesday reported net profit of 74 million euros for 2013, after two years in the red due to heavy writedowns and predicted slightly lower revenue but a rise in core earnings.

The state-controlled conglomerate said in a statement its strategic aerospace and defense businesses helped new orders rise 11 percent last year but losses at its rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda continued to weigh.

Lower defense budgets in Europe and the United States dragged revenue down 2.8 percent to around 16 billion euros ($22 billion) in 2013 and losses at rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda contributed to a 5.7 percent drop in EBITA to 949 million euros.

The net profit figure was in line with analyst expectations.

Over the last year Finmeccanica has been embroiled in a corruption probe relating to the sale of helicopters to India but has continued efforts to restructure and find a buyer for its transportation units including cash-burning AnsaldoBreda.

Finmeccanica said 2013 marked the end of a transition year.

"A new relaunch phase is beginning and the group will be able to focus more on its core business, with a more consistent order backlog in terms of technologies, products and markets," it said in a statement.

Finmeccanica agreed to settle a dispute over a 400 million euro train contract on Monday, making it easier to sell AnsaldoBreda and helping the group to join an expected consolidation in the aerospace industry.

Finmeccanica said defense budgets in its main U.S. market and in Europe will be flat in real terms in the coming years, while demand continues to strengthen in emerging countries, where local competitors put pressure on prices.

For 2014, Finmeccanica said it expected earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) to rise to 930-980 million euros from a restated 878 million euros for 2013 to take into account an accounting change.

After restatement on the same basis, revenue should fall to 13-13.5 billion euros from 13.7 billion euros, it said.

Free operating cash flow this year should be flat or negative 100 million euros, against a restated negative 220 million euros in 2013.

The estimates do not include possible charges relating to the troubled helicopter contract in India.

($1 = 0.7189 Euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by David Evans)