MILAN Shares in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI fell nearly 5 percent after a brief trading suspension on Wednesday with an analyst citing disappointment at the waning prospects for a sale of the Italian defense group's AnsaldoBreda unit.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore quoted on Wednesday Finmeccanica's Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi as saying the defense group was looking at a possible partnership with a rail company for its transportation unit.

"Finmeccanica is down on disappointment over Orsi's comments," an analyst said declining to be named.

"The market was hoping AnsaldoBreda could be sold and is now afraid the outcome may be a compromise solution or nothing at all, possibly because the government does not want to sell Italian assets to foreign investors."

By 0950 GMT (5:50 a.m. EDT) shares in Finmeccanica lost 4.6 percent at 4.388 euros, underperforming a flat Italian blue-chip stock index .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)