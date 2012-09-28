MILAN Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Europe's biggest engineering group, has emerged as favorite to buy Finmeccanica SIFI.MI unit AnsaldoEnergia, two people close to the situation said, as the Italian company continues to streamline its operations.

Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi, already under pressure from a corruption probe, has promised to sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Italy's No.2 industrial group by the end of the year.

"The two sides are discussing a term sheet (outlining the terms of a proposed acquisition)," one of them told Reuters on Friday.

A deal would allow the German group to extend its reach in the gas turbines market and Finmeccanica, which lost 2.3 billion euros in 2011, to get closer to its turnaround goal.

A Finmeccanica spokesperson declined to comment.

An industry source said negotiations were at an advanced stage but guarantees by Siemens over job levels and investments were needed before any closing of the deal.

Siemens was set to offer around 1.3 billion euros for the Genoa-based company, two bankers familiar with the German conglomerate's strategy said in July.

U.S. fund First Reserve bought 45 percent of AnsaldoEnergia unit last year in a deal that valued the power engineering firm at 1.2 billion euros.

The second person said the Germans were being very slow to get the deal done, adding that rival bidder Mitsubishi was still waiting in ambush in case the deal fell through.

"They spend too much time on details, reviewing every possible scenario even for irrelevant things," he said.

Shares in Finmeccanica outperformed a weaker market on Friday. By 0136 GMT, the stock was up 1.9 at 3.73 euros.

