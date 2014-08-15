HELSINKI Loss-making Finnair (FIA1S.HE) cut its full-year profit forecast on Friday after posting a weaker-than-expected quarterly result due to delayed cost-cuts and tough market conditions.

Stiff competition from discount carriers, high fuel prices and unfavorable exchange rates put pressure on the state-controlled airline while it struggled to implement planned cost cuts in the face of strong labor union resistance.

"Due to delays in the personnel cost reduction negotiations and the unfavorable market conditions driving the decline in unit revenue, Finnair estimates that its 2014 operation result will show a significant loss," it said in a statement.

Finnair shares were down 1.2 percent by 0738 GMT.

Finnair cut its sales guidance in June, forecasting a significant fall in turnover from 2013, but declined at that point to update its profit outlook until it saw how negotiations with staff over cost cuts proceeded.

The airline said it had reached 176 million euros of annual cost savings since 2010 and would hit its target of 200 million euros by the end of the year. It has made little progress with unions on its plan to cut pilots' wages but recently struck an agreement to outsource cabin crew on some routes.

Finnair's business model and outlook have also been hit by reports that Russia may ban European flights to Asia over Siberia as a reaction to EU sanctions that followed its annexing of Ukraine's Crimea region. Finnair is among the heaviest users of Russian airspace and expansion to Asia has been part of the company's restructuring efforts for the past few years.

Finnair's second-quarter core operating result fell to a loss of 20 million euros (27 million) from a profit of 7.5 million euros a year ago, also missing analysts' average forecast of a shrinking profit.

