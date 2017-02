LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will not downgrade top-rated Finland in an euro zone-wide move expected later on Friday, a senior euro zone official told Reuters.

"Finland is not among the countries, it will not be downgraded," the source said.

S&P had put 15 of the 17 euro zone countries under review for potential downgrades.

