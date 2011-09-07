* Biremis gets Wells notice from U.S. brokerage regulator
* Notice indicates charges may be forthcoming
* Biremis was No. 3 NYSE liquidity provider in Sept, 2006
* Canada, UK cited affiliate Swift Trade for market abuse
* Market regulators globally cracking down on manipulation
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A brokerage that handled U.S.
trading for Swift Trade, a now defunct "day trading" company
accused this year of market abuses in Canada and Britain, may
soon face regulatory charges in the United States.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an independent
U.S. brokerage regulator, on July 6 slapped a "Wells notice" on
Biremis Corp, a broker-dealer that once handled Swift Trade's
buy and sell orders and shares with it a Canadian parent
company called BRMS Holdings.
FINRA made a "preliminary determination to recommend that
disciplinary action be brought against Biremis" for 45 separate
rule violations from 2005 through 2010, according to the Wells
notice reviewed by Reuters.
Such notices advise recipients that charges could be
forthcoming, and allow them to mount a defense.
The notice comes as regulators globally focus on market
manipulation, and puts a spotlight on the conduct of Biremis
when it was a top-ten participant in the trading of securities
listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
It is unclear precisely which alleged violations are
covered in the Wells notice, which simply lists a series of
numbered rules related to broad topics.
But these topics run the gamut, including trading ahead of
customer orders and front running; margin requirements; the
filing of misleading membership or registration information;
anti-money laundering compliance; and a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission emergency order on short selling.
Swift Trade, which dissolved late last year, was a client
of Biremis until May 2009, according to the Ontario Securities
Commission (OSC). It had 4,500 traders globally including in
China, India, Europe, Panama, and Russia, the OSC said in
March.
Though little known on Wall Street, Biremis was the
third-largest liquidity provider for NYSE-listed stocks as
recently as September 2006, and was in the top ten through most
of 2007, according to Nasdaq's website.
A woman who answered a call to a Toronto phone number
listed for Biremis said the company declined to comment. Phone
messages left at numbers listed for BRMS were not returned.
A FINRA spokeswoman said on Wednesday the regulator does
not discuss pending Wells notices.
TROUBLES MOUNTING
In March, the OSC accused Swift Trade of several
significant breaches of securities law and "a culture of
regulatory non-compliance" under Chief Executive Peter Beck,
who is also the president of Biremis.
Swift Trade ran a "high-volume, multi-national, securities
day-trading business," having traded about 22 billion shares
globally in 2008, the OSC said.
Then last week, the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA)
decided to fine Swift Trade $13 million for "systematically and
deliberately" manipulating markets by "layering" large numbers
of orders into the market to move stock prices, and then
executing profitable trades on the other side before canceling
the orders. [ID:nL5E7JV27Z]
Swift Trade appealed the FSA fine. Its OSC case is
ongoing.
Day traders are individuals, or retailers, who are very
active and often short-term investors in securities markets.
The FSA said Swift Trade's profits "were in excess of 1.75
million pounds," or about $2.79 million.
Back in the United States, FINRA has made market
manipulation a priority after the May 2010 "flash crash"
rattled investors and amplified calls for a fairer marketplace.
[ID:nN19164677]
The regulator's enforcement and market regulation units
both recommended disciplinary action on Biremis, according to
the Wells notice, which was on FINRA's BrokerCheck website. The
regulator also noted violations of nine exchange rules on
behalf of operators Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), NYSE Euronext
NYX.N and BATS Global Markets.
Biremis has settled five FINRA charges in the last few
years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)