Wall Street's industry funded watchdog returned $20 million to U.S. brokerages in 2014 after a "strong" year that ended with a $120 million profit, according to the regulator's annual report released on Monday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) brought in $997 million in net revenues, up from $901 million in 2013. FINRA also lowered its expenses to $965 million, from $999 million in 2013. Revenues and other factors combined to boost FINRA's profit from just $1.7 million in 2013.

Brokerages shared a $20 million rebate for the second consecutive year as a result of operating revenue totaling $864 million, which FINRA collects from firms through fees for membership, trading and other services.

Each firm received $1,200 plus a pro-rated share of their regulatory fees, according to FINRA's website.

FINRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Ketchum earned a total of $2.9 million in compensation and benefits in 2014, up from $2.6 million in 2013. He was among seven top FINRA executives who earned more than $1 million in 2014.

Ketchum is earning a total of $2.5 million in salary and incentive compensation this year, but FINRA will not determine additional figures for Ketchum's deferred compensation and benefits until the end of December, it said.

