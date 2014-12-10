A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, in step with the holiday season, has made new recommendations for possible changes to its rules about how securities brokers give and receive gifts.

The recommendation on Tuesday to retool the gift rules is part of an overall review of the effectiveness and costs to the industry of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's various rules.

FINRA's staff also recommended changes to rules governing compensation for brokers in forms other than cash, such as sales contest prizes. In a second report, FINRA suggested possible changes to its rules for how brokerage firms communicate with the public, including use of new technologies, such as social networking.

The gift rules currently appear in bits and pieces across FINRA's rule book, and raise some questions. Brokerages have asked, for example, for more guidance about distinguishing between gifts their brokers give as professionals, such as a year-end bottle of champagne to a supplier, and more personal gifts, such as a wedding present for a friend who happens to work for a mutual fund distributor.

FINRA should streamline the gift rules into a single policy and increase the current $100 annual limit in place for gifts that firms and brokers give and receive, FINRA staff wrote.

The regulator launched its so-called "retrospective rule review" in April to determine whether it is meeting investor protection goals without burdening the industry with unnecessary costs.

The watchdog has heightened its focus on the costs and benefits of its rules at the behest of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has faced push-back from the securities industry over whether cost-benefit analyses for its own rules are adequate. The SEC must sign off on FINRA rules.

FINRA's new recommendations follow responses from 600 member firms to a survey it sent to the 4,200 firms it oversees.

Upcoming changes could still be a long way off. "These reviews are an important milestone, but are no way the end of these particular projects," said Jonathan Sokobin, FINRA's chief economist, in an interview.

FINRA's staff would have to develop more detailed recommendations and follow the regulator's rulemaking process to put changes into effect. That ultimately requires approval from the SEC.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)