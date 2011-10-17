BOSTON A child dropped from a third floor window was caught by firefighters in a dramatic rescue at a massive fire that ripped through an apartment complex in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early on Monday, officials said.

Some 15 people were rescued by firefighters in the six-alarm blaze that may have been caused by a failed suicide attempt, officials said.

Fire teams and other emergency personnel responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m. local time.

Boston EMS transported 12 people to three area hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation, and evaluated a large number of residents and at least one firefighter, officials said.

Six or seven ambulances were on the scene, Boston EMS spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said.

Roughly 25 apartments were destroyed and firefighters were still putting water on hot spots at midday, said fire department spokesman Steve MacDonald.

Officials believe the fire at the complex was deliberately set in a first floor apartment and caused an explosion that blew out walls, said MacDonald.

Boston Police said initial reports suggest the fire may have been the result of a failed suicide attempt by a man who later came to a Boston hospital with burns and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Early reports indicate the man did not live in the large, three-story brick apartment structure but may have been at the apartment of a relative, said police spokesman Eddy Chrispin.

(Reporting by Lauren Keiper, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)