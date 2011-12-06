First American Financial Corp (FAF.N) dropped its plan to acquire data and analytics company CoreLogic Inc (CLGX.N), two months after it offered to buy its former unit, sending the title insurer's shares up 7 percent.

First American, which owns about 9 percent of CoreLogic, had made the offer for all or parts of CoreLogic, after the real estate data provider hired boutique advisory firm Greenhill & Co to help explore options, including a possible sale or merger.

The company did not disclose the reason for withdrawing its offer for CoreLogic.

"I think it would be difficult to buy such a large asset. It would require some pretty large financing, both equity and debt," Stephens Inc analyst Brett Huff told Reuters. "Investors (First American) are now no longer worried about that potential dilution."

Analysts had said the most likely scenario was First American buying up certain CoreLogic businesses such as flood and tax appraisal and default businesses.

CoreLogic which became an independent publicly traded company in June 2010, has been divesting its non-core assets.

First American also said it has settled a $535 million lawsuit with Bank of America N.A. and Fiserv Solutions Inc (FIS.N) over unpaid claims, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The insurer said it will take a fourth-quarter charge of $19.2 million in connection with the settlement.

It had expected a settlement of about $13-$42 million and has already set aside $13 million to cover settlement costs.

Shares of First American rose almost 7 percent to $12.20 on in the morning session on the New York Stock Exchange. CoreLogic's shares were trading flat at $13.61.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Supriya Kurane)