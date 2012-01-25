Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
First Cash Financial Services Inc's FCFS.O fourth-quarter earnings narrowly beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher merchandise sales and pawn loan fees, and the company forecast strong earnings for 2012.
The pawn and payday lender sees its full-year earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.70 per share, an increase of 18 percent to 20 percent over 2011.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income from continuing operations of $21.5 million, or 70 cents per share, up from $17.8 million, or 56 cents, last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Cash merchandise sales rose 21 percent to $101.4 million, while pawn loan fees were up 6 percent at $31.1 million.
First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico on January 10 for $46.7 million, and had said the deal would be accretive to its earnings this year.
Shares of the Arlington, Texas-based company closed at $37.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.