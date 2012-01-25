First Cash Financial Services Inc's FCFS.O fourth-quarter earnings narrowly beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher merchandise sales and pawn loan fees, and the company forecast strong earnings for 2012.

The pawn and payday lender sees its full-year earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.70 per share, an increase of 18 percent to 20 percent over 2011.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income from continuing operations of $21.5 million, or 70 cents per share, up from $17.8 million, or 56 cents, last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Cash merchandise sales rose 21 percent to $101.4 million, while pawn loan fees were up 6 percent at $31.1 million.

First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico on January 10 for $46.7 million, and had said the deal would be accretive to its earnings this year.

Shares of the Arlington, Texas-based company closed at $37.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

