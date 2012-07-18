Phillips 66's profit misses on lower refining margins
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc's FCFS.O quarterly profit rose as the company earned more from its pawn operations.
The company last month acquired 24 full-format pawn stores operating under the "Mister Money" brand, taking its store footprint from eight states to 12.
The company maintained its earnings forecast of $2.70 to $2.75 per share for the year.
Net income from continuing operations for April-June rose to $16.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $132.8 million on a constant currency basis.
Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 56 cents per share on revenue of $133.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Arlington, Texas-based company's shares closed at $41.26 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.
NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its buyout investments.